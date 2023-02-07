Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty express grief over Turkey and Syria earthquakes: ‘This is heartbreaking'

Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Turkey and Syria killing thousands of people. Taking to Instagram, actors Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Soni Razdan, and RajKummar Rao among others shared notes praying for those affected by the earthquake. (Also Read | Veteran Telugu filmmaker K Viswanath dies; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Radikaa pay tributes)

Priyanka Chopra late on Monday night re-shared a post by Time on her Instagram Stories. She wrote along with it, "Devastating. (broken heart emoji)." Alia Bhatt re-shared a post by Middle East Matters. She captioned it, "This is heartbreaking (broken heart emoji)." RajKummar said on his Instagram Stories, "Turkey, Syria. You are in our prayers. (folded hands and broken heart emojis)."

Alia's mother-actor Soni Razdan also re-shared a post and wrote, "Just heartbroken (broken heart emoji). Prayers for Turkey (Turkey national flag and folded hands emojis)." She shared another post about a fourth earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hitting Turkey on Tuesday. Sharing a link to make donations, Soni wrote, "Please donate! It's easy...I just did."

Shilpa Shetty wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Sending prayers to all the people whose lives have been affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria (folded hands emoji). May the souls of all the departed rest in peace (candle emoji)." She also added a flower bouquet emoji to her post.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Soni Razdan expressed grief over Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

RajKummar Rao and Shilpa Shetty expressed grief over Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

Turkey and Syria were hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6, and 6.0 on Monday. The initial quake of 7.8-magnitude was followed by dozens of powerful aftershocks, including one recorded at 7.5 magnitudes in the same fault zone of south-central Turkey on Monday afternoon. Most of the damage is in southern Turkey and northern and central Syria.

The death toll in Turkey and in neighbouring Syria following powerful earthquakes on Monday rose to over 4,000, the Washington Post reported. It is the strongest earthquake to hit Turkey in more than a decade. Thousands of emergency responders have been searching for people amid the rubble of collapsed buildings, and medical teams have been tending to the injured.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

with ANI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON