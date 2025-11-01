Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas take their daughter 'ghost princess' Malti for trick or treat on Halloween. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra delighted fans this Halloween by sharing a series of heartwarming photos with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family enjoyed some “trick or treating” time together, with little Malti stealing the spotlight dressed as an adorable ghost princess. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra rocks a massive snake around her neck; here's how Nick Jonas reacted. Watch) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas delighted fans by sharing Halloween photos with their daughter Malti.

Priyanka, Nick and Malti celebrate Halloween

On Saturday, Priyanka shared a couple of pictures of their Halloween celebration. Priyanka and Nick kept it casual in jeans and jackets, letting their daughter’s costume shine. Adding a special touch, Priyanka wore a spider-shaped ring engraved with Malti’s name. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned her post, “We made it home just in time for trick or treating. Happy Halloween from the ghost princess.”

Fans showered love on the adorable family

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with love and admiration. One follower gushed, “I just can’t take my eyes off her”, while another wrote, “Malti, the cutest Halloween.” Others praised the couple for balancing their celebrity lifestyle with family time, writing, “How lovely! Great job, mum and dad, for giving her the gift of a normal childhood despite your crazy schedules. You guys somehow make it happen.”

Priyanka and Nick's relationship

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at the 2017 Met Gala and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in a grand wedding celebration in December 2018 in Jodhpur, blending Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, the proud parents have often shared glimpses of family life, balancing their busy global careers with parenthood.

Priyanka's upcoming work

Priyanka Chopra has an impressive lineup of both Indian and international projects on the horizon. In India, she is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli on a globe-trotting action-adventure featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Reportedly inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, the film is expected to hit screens in 2027.

On the international front, Priyanka will star in Judgement Day, a comedy caper alongside Zac Efron, Will Ferrell, and Regina Hall. She will also headline The Bluff, an action-drama in which she portrays a former pirate navigating life in the 19th century.