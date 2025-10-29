Priyanka Chopra rocks a massive snake around her neck; here's how Nick Jonas reacted. Watch

Priyanka Chopra once again proved she’s the queen of confidence and adventure. The actor sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a series of daring photos where she’s seen wearing a massive snake draped around her neck like jewellery. Dressed casually in a white top, denim jeans, and a stylish bandana, Priyanka looked effortlessly chic even with her unusual accessory slung close. Priyanka Chopra shares daring snake photos, eliciting mixed reactions from fans and a humorous response from Nick Jonas.

Priyanka posts pictures with snake wrapped around her neck

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a couple of pictures and a video wearing the snake. In one video, her husband, singer Nick Jonas, can be heard saying, “Loving the new jewellery, babe,” to which Priyanka cheekily replied, “Thanks, it’s the serpentine.” While Priyanka appeared completely at ease posing with the reptile, Nick looked visibly uneasy in one of the pictures, much to his wife’s amusement. The actor can be seen laughing as Nick keeps a cautious distance from the snake, creating a hilarious moment.

Priyanka also treated her followers to a few throwback snapshots of her earlier encounters with snakes, including one where she sports a yellow python around her neck and another featuring a sleek black serpent. In a particularly striking photo, she’s even seen holding a cobra in her hand, proving that her fearless streak is nothing new.

Fans were pleasantly surprised

The post quickly attracted attention, with fans praising Priyanka for her bravery and sense of humour. One social media user said, "Absolutely not. Did you see Nick's face? You are brave; I couldn’t pick it up." Another commented, “This is going to be haunting me for three consecutive nights, Priyanka.” A third comment read, "Looking dangerous." A fourth comment read, “Look how you're so casual about it. I would be screaming my lungs out! ”

Priyanka's future projects

Priyanka Chopra has an exciting mix of Indian and international projects ahead. In India, she’s teaming up with SS Rajamouli for a globe-trotting action-adventure starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along the lines of the Indiana Jones franchise and slated for release in 2027.

She also has Judgement Day in her kitty, a comedy caper, where she stars alongside Zac Efron, Will Ferrell and Regina Hall. She will also be seen in action-drama The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century former pirate.