Priyanka Chopra announces 'sun’s out, buns out' with a cheeky throwback pic, see here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a picture from the day she and her cousin Divya went exploring the streets of London. In the picture, Priyanka stood with a phone in her hand, seemingly taking a picture of a red and white bricked building.

The actor wore a pair of black pants along with a matching full-sleeves T-shirt. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Sun’s out, buns out #Throwback." Fans showered heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Priyanka's new photo was posted shortly after she congratulated Sanjay Leela Bhansali for completing 25 years in the industry. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said, "Congratulations on celebrating 25 years to @Bhansali_Prod. Sanjay Sir has single handedly given Hindi cinema a genre that’s exclusively his. Happy to have been a small part of this incredible legacy. Here’s to more magic."

The actor has collaborated with Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani, in which she played the role of Kashibai. She also had a special dance number in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela.

Priyanka has been stationed in London for a while now. She travelled to the UK late last year to wrap the filming of Text For You. Following which, Priyanka promoted her projects We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger from her London home. She also promoted her autobiography Unfinished from London. She then began the shoot of her series Citadel, co-starring Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The series has been backed by Avengers: Endgame fame Joe and Anthony Russo.

Despite her numerous work commitments, Priyanka has travelled to the United States a couple of times. She accompanied Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021 and travelled to New York to check out her newly launched haircare products and visit her restaurant Sona.