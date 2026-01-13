Priyanka Chopra can't take her eyes off Nick Jonas as he feeds her pizza in bed; fans say ‘they are made for each other’

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from the Golden Globes after-party. The first picture shows Priyanka exuding glamour in an ivory satin corset gown. The second image grabbed everyone’s attention as it featured Priyanka lovingly staring at her husband Nick while lying on the bed as he feeds her pizza. Another picture shows Nick offering Priyanka a martini. The rest of the photos capture the couple enjoying a romantic time together, lost in each other.

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Golden Globes 2026 and shone on the red carpet with her husband, singer Nick Jonas . The couple also turned heads at the after-party with their fashion choices. Now, Priyanka has shared a glimpse of her romantic night with Nick from the after-party, and fans cannot get enough of them.

Dia Mirza commented, “Oh my goodness, stunning.” Bipasha Basu also dropped a heart-eyes emoji. Fans showered love on the couple as well. One comment read, “They both are made for each other.” Another wrote, “Having a pizza and a martini? Damn, you two.” Another said, “Slide 2 is a vibe.” One fan added, “Aww, these two are the definition of love,” while another wrote, “This couple is smoking hot.”

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka and Nick began dating in 2018 and got engaged within months. The couple got married later that year in a grand wedding in Jodhpur, which included both Christian and Indian ceremonies. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022 via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work Priyanka will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in The Bluff. The action thriller is directed by Frank E. Flowers and also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Safia Oakley-Green in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in the US on February 25, 2026.

She also has SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi in the pipeline. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the villain. Touted to be an action-adventure, it will mark Priyanka’s comeback to Indian cinema and is scheduled to release in theatres during Sankranti 2027.