Priyanka Chopra reacts as bag hits daughter Malti at airport; toddler enjoys her ‘unique’ trolley ride. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who recently travelled to Hyderabad with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, flew out of the city. Several videos and pictures of the mother-daughter duo at the airport emerged on social media platforms. Priyanka was accompanied by her team members and airline staff. Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti were spotted at the airport.

Priyanka Chopra, Malti fly out of Hyderabad

In a video, Priyanka Chopra was seen talking with them. She carried a trolley bag which had a baby carrier, and Malti sat on it. As one of her team members handed a backpack to the airline staff, it hit Malti. Priyanka quickly placed her hand on Malti shielding her. She looked at the staff and said something.

Priyanka reacts after bag hits Malti

As Priyanka and Malti made their way towards the airport terminal, the toddler was seen enjoying her ride. She held on to the bag, looked around and smiled. While Priyanka was dressed in an all black outfit, Malti opted for a blue top, white tights and matching shoes.

Internet reacts to video

Reacting to the video, a person said, "That air hostess hit that child's head with the bag as she was focusing on Priyanka." A fan wrote, "Oblivious to everything, Malti is enjoying her unique trolley bag ride." A comment read, "Priyanka is such a caring mother. The bag hit Malti, and she quickly reacted." "Malti got a special ride of her own, and she is enjoying it a lot," said an Instagram user.

About Priyanka's recent India travel, new projects

Priyanka has been travelling between Hyderabad and California regularly for the last few months. The actor is reportedly working with SS Rajamouli in his upcoming film. It also stars actor Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Recently, Rajamouli shared the announcement on X about his next film. Seemingly titled Globetrotter, the upcoming film was tentatively titled SSMB29. Previously, there were reports of Priyanka starring in the film, but it hasn't been confirmed by the makers.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video.