Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white at Bvlgari event in Mumbai, greets Nita Ambani with a hug. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in India to inaugurate Bulgari's first Indian exhibition, the Serpenti Infinito exhibition, on October 1, 2025, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The actor attended the event in a stunning white gown featuring a statement neckpiece from Bvlgari, which was the highlight of the look. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra visits Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja pandal after Bvlgari event; shines in blue) Priyanka Chopra at the Bvlgari event in Mumbai.

Priyanka at the Bvlgari event in Mumbai

Priyanka looked gorgeous in the white gown, which had sheer detailing on the train and a form-fitted bodice. The actor tied up her hair in a neat bun, with the statement Bvlgari neckpiece in full display. She posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi. She was also seen interacting with Tamannaah Bhatia, Triptii Dimri. She also greeted Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, giving Nita a warm hug and chatting with her at the event.

About the event

Bvlgari's official Instagram account shared a reel featuring Priyanka, who discussed the exhibition and its significance. The caption read, "AN AMALGAMATION OF BEAUTY

Global Ambassador @priyankachopra and @aparajita_jain, Curatorial Partner, guide us into the heart of Bvlgari’s Serpenti Infinito Exhibition, revealing Bvlgari’s celebration of India.

At the Exhibition, the amalgamation of East and West manifests, voiced in vibrant hues and daring design, resonating with Bvlgari’s spirit.

Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition Running October 2 through October 17, 2025 at the Art House, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC, Mumbai."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State alongside Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial, which is currently streaming on Prime Video, shows her as an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, who joins forces with global leaders to avert a global conspiracy.

She will be next seen in The Bluff as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and also has the second season of Citadel in the pipeline. She also has SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.