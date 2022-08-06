Priyanka Chopra grooves barefoot on 40th birthday, Nick Jonas dances with Madhu Chopra in unseen video

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18 last month but unseen pictures and videos from her intimate celebration at a beach location continue to catch the attention of her fans. One of Priyanka and Nick Jonas' fan pages has now shared a video in which the couple is seen stealing a kiss at a restaurant and Nick is also seen grooving on the sand with mom-in-law Madhu Chopra. Also read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra in unseen birthday pics

The video opens with Priyanka sitting at a dining table in a purple dress, holding a shot in her hand. But before having it all, she shares a kiss with Nick. The moment is followed by a glimpse of a pool party. Later, Priyanka is seen in her red cut-out birthday dress as she grooves barefoot on the sand with a drink in her hand. Her mom Madhu Chopra, who too was in a red kurta paired with black leggings, joins Nick for a dance on the sand. While Madhu is seen barefoot, Nick is in a printed night suit and shoes.

A fan reacted to the video, “Honestly the first one and the one in that red dress is so so good. They look so happy.” Another wrote, “Aahhhwww... Love them so much! Perfect hubby doesn't exi....... Ok, Nick Jonas...” One more fan commented, “Love this! Soo cute! Looks like a magical birthday.”

This was Priyanka's first birthday after the arrival of her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The little one was also seen in one of the pictures shared earlier, with her face hidden with an emoji.

Recently, Madhu revealed in an interview to The New Indian Express about how they all are taking care of Malti together. She said, “I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.”

Priyanka has wrapped up the shoot of her debut web series, Citadel. It will release on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me and a yet to begin Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in pipeline.

