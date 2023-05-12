Priyanka Chopra is a very bold woman: Lisa Ray on actor moving to Hollywood after 'beef with people' in Bollywood

Actor and author Lisa Ray spoke about Priyanka Chopra's statement about politics in Bollywood, and how she was not getting films and 'had beef with people'. Lisa said that although she had not had the same experiences as Priyanka, she also 'refused to play the game' and stood up against 'a lot of egos in the industry'. Lisa lauded Priyanka for sharing her experience and called her 'a very bold, intelligent, accomplished and driven woman of today'. Also read: Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood Lisa Ray called Priyanka Chopra 'bold' and 'intelligent'.

Lisa Ray played Samara – an actor battling bipolar disorder, who is also in a same-sex relationship with her trainer Umang – in Four More Shots Please! season 2. Apart from the Prime Video series, Lisa has worked in films such as (2005) and Bollywood/Hollywood (2002). In a new interview, she was asked about her take on Priyanka Chopra's recent statement about Bollywood, and if she had a similar experience.

Lisa Ray told The Times of India, "I haven’t had that exact experience but I have written about my experiences in my book. I refused to play the game and I stood up against a lot of egos in the industry. I won’t say I paid the price for that because I never wanted to be part of mainstream Bollywood so I was in a very different position."

Calling Priyanka bold and inspiring, Lisa further said, "I think that Priyanka is definitely a very bold, intelligent, accomplished and driven woman of today and a hope for tomorrow. She inspires the younger generation to pursue their vision, uncompromisingly. That’s another subtle message she gives out. So, I would rather speak on the subtle messages she puts out. Just by being out there, being self-made."

In an interview earlier this year that grabbed attention, Priyanka had said she was not the happiest with the work she was getting in Bollywood. She also revealed how she had 'beef' with some people in the industry, and why she chose to move to Hollywood. Speaking with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert in March, Priyanka had said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

After trying her luck in the music scene in the US, Priyanka featured in her first American show, ABC's Quantico, in 2015. Since then, Priyanka has worked in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, and Love Again, among others. Her eagerly-awaited Prime Video series Citadel had premiered last month.

