Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut Krrish 4; Fans ask 'are you coming back'

The internet came crashing as the news of Hrithik Roshan helming Krrish 4 broke earlier today. As if this wasn't enough, fans are now eagerly anticipating if Priyanka Chopra would return to the hit superhero film franchise. Priyanka has been part of Krrish and Krrish 3, playing Hrithik's love interest. Priyanka has been part of Krrish and Krrish 3, playing Hrithik's love interest.

Earlier today, Rakesh Roshan announced that his son Hrithik will now be directing Krrish 4, the fourth instalment to the franchise of Koi...Mil Gaya. The film will be co-produced by Rakesh and Aditya Chopra.

The director posted the news on Instagram and wrote, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!”

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Hrithik's debut

Priyanka Chopra commented under the post with folded hands, fire and heart emojis that led to fans wondering if she would return as Priya Mehra to the film. Reacting to her comment, one fan asked, "are you doing it" while another wrote, "priya mehra are u coming back?". A fan pleaded the star's return, wrote, "come back in krrish".

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan, said, “I am passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me. Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn’t be more prouder to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. Krrish has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights.”

About the Krrish films

The first Krrish film was released in 2006 as a spin-off to Koi…Mil Gaya. It took the story forward with Rohit Mehra (Hrithik) and Nisha’s (Preity Zinta) son Krishna (also Hrithik) leading a sheltered life with his grandmother Sonia (Rekha). Things take a turn when he follows the girl he loves, Priya (Priyanka Chopra), out into the world. He soon assumes the identity of superhero Krrish to fight evil. It is one of the most successful film franchises in India.