Priyanka Chopra joins call for 'lasting humanitarian ceasefire' for children in Palestine, shares UN post

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to reshare a post stressing for a ceasefire in Palestine as thousands of children and minors get killed and are missing under the rubble amid Israeli bombardment. The original post was shared by UNICEF, an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. Also read: Gal Gadot under fire for organising Hamas footage screening in US Priyanka Chopra has posted about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.. (File Photo/ AP)

The post Priyanka Chopra reshared

The text on the post Priyanka Chopra reshared read a quote attributed to Catherine Russell, executive director of UNICEF, "Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire."

A part of the accompanying caption of the post that was originally shared by UNICEF on Instagram on December 2, read, "Today, the Gaza Strip is once again the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. After seven days of respite from horrific violence, fighting has resumed. More children will surely die as a result. Before the pause, more than 5,300 Palestinian children were reportedly killed in 48 days of relentless bombing – a figure that does not include many children still missing and presumed to be buried under rubble."

The caption also said, “We call on all parties to ensure that children are protected and assisted, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. All children in the state of Palestine and Israel deserve peace and hope for a better future – statement by UNICEF executive director, Catherine Russell, on the resumption of fighting in Gaza.”

Priyanka Chopra supports 'lasting humanitarian ceasefire' for children in Palestine.

What Priyanka Chopra did earlier amid Israel attack

In November, several celebrities appended their signatures to an open letter advocating for a ceasefire, which was addressed to the US Congress and US president Joe Biden to take immediate action for de-escalation and a ceasefire in Gaza amid rising Palestinian death toll. Apart from many celebs, such as Richard Gere, Hasan Minhaj, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the list of artists rallying for a ceasefire.

The Israel-Hamas is dividing Hollywood, with celebs being called out for their stand, either supporting Israel or Palestine. While Gigi Hadid and others have been sharing pro-Palestine posts, others like Gal Gadot are rallying behind Israel and defending its attack on Palestine. Last month, the Hollywood talent agency UTA had dropped Susan Sarandon as a client after she spoke at a pro-Palestine rally. Since then, Susan has apologised for the remarks she made at the rally.

