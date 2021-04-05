Priyanka Chopra mourns the death of veteran actor Shashikala: 'Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her'

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories to mourn the death of actor Shashikala. The Hindi film veteran died on Sunday, aged 88.

Sharing a black and white picture of the late actor, Priyanka wrote: "An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era... she leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her." Priyanka worked with Shashikala in 2004's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, in which Shashikala had a brief role as the grandmother of Salman Khan's character.

Priyanka Chopra worked with Shashikala in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.





A number of Bollywood personalities mourned her death. Lata Mangeshkar, her contemporary from the golden era of Hindi cinema, wrote on Twitter: "Guni abhinetri Shashikala ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo har tarah ki bhumikaein badi khubi se nibhaati thi.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare.Meri samvedanayein unke pariwar ke saath hai (I am saddened to hear of the death of Shashikala, who could play any role with great elan. May the Almighty grant her soul peace. . My condolences to her family)."

Actor Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter: "RIP Shashikala-ji. Condolences to the family." Singer Adnan Sami wrote on Twitter: "Saddened to learn that legendary actress Shashikala ji has passed away... She was a brilliant & versatile actress. May she rest in peace..."

Priyanka is currently based in London, shooting for her upcoming show, Citadel, which also stars Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden. Prior to this, Priyanka had completed the shoot of her film, Text For You.

In the last couple of months, Priyanka has seen two releases on Netflix -- We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger -- both of which were received well. Some time last year, she also flew to Germany for the shoot of another of her films, Matrix 4.

