Priyanka Chopra on how being mom to Malti fueled her action avatar in The Bluff: ‘Agar uske peeche koi aaya toh…’

Talking about what drives her character, she explained that understanding a protagonist’s motivation is crucial. Speaking with ANI, Priyanka said, “It’s very important when you’re going on a journey with any protagonist to understand why they’re doing what they’re doing. There are four goons standing, and you keep hitting them; it’s not interesting. It becomes interesting when you have a reason why. For me, that why really was how far would a mother go to protect her child? I had just had my daughter; she was two years old when I started filming the movie. Agar uske peeche koi aaya toh main toh todh dungi na insaan ko. (If anyone comes after her, I will break that person). That feeling, that rage – all parents know that. That was my North Star in this movie. In every scene, I just kept thinking about what I would do to make sure that my child, my family, is safe."

Priyanka Chopra is eagerly counting down to the release of her upcoming action thriller, The Bluff. In the run-up to the release, Priyanka opened up about how being a mother to Malti Marie helped her find the core of the character in a new interview. She also talked about the physical challenges she faced during filming.

Describing her character Mary, Priyanka said the character is gritty, unapologetic and willing to fight dirty to ensure her family’s safety. That raw, protective anger, she noted, is something parents everywhere can instantly relate to.

Priyanka talks about her rigourous training She also detailed the rigorous preparation the role demanded. The Bluff required her to master sword fighting and combat skills. Priyanka underwent weeks of training to learn how to handle blades with both hands and perform complex action sequences convincingly.

She mentioned working alongside Karl Urban, known for his work in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and other major films. Determined to match that level of expertise, she committed herself fully to the physical demands of the role.

About The Bluff The Bluff is a gripping action-adventure thriller set in the late 19th-century Caribbean. The story follows Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, portrayed by Priyanka, a former pirate queen who has turned her back on a brutal past to build a quiet life with her family on a secluded island. The film also stars Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in pivotal roles.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff is slated to premiere on Prime Video on 25 February 2026.