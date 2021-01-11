Priyanka Chopra pens note in praise of Kamala Harris, Shahid Kapoor says Mira wants him to do a song and dance film
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Preity Zinta on her family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning’
Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to reveal that several of her family members were diagnosed with Covid-19 last month but have now tested negative for the virus. She said that she felt ‘helpless and powerless’ that she was away from them but is grateful for their recovery.
Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'A woman of colour! An Indian woman!'
Actor Priyanka Chopra is super proud on seeing US vice president-elect, Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue magazine. Priyanka, who also became the first Indian woman on the cover of American Vogue in 2018, was happy that an 'Indian woman' will walk into the White House soon.
Kajol says mom Tanuja explained everything to her like an adult: 'Whether it was my parents breaking up...'
Kajol will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming original film, Tribhanga. Directed by Renuka Shahane, it tells the tale of mothers and daughters and their sweet and salty relationships. Kajol pays an Odissi dancer daughter to Tanvi Azmi's writer mother. They share a soured relationship that perhaps only a tryst with death can mend.
Mira Rajput wants Shahid Kapoor to do fun film in which he can dance, actor says 'typecast hero in need'
Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a peculiar request for filmmakers. The actor wants to take up some stereotypical roles, on request from his wife Mira Rajput.
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin gives a shout-out to fans post eviction, says 'We have to make Aly lift the trophy'
Jasmin Bhasin has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 and penned a note to thank her fans for their support. She has now asked them to come out in support of her best friend Aly Goni who is still in the house.
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor shares first look from new film with Aanand L Rai
Here's why Richa Chadha refused to chop her hair for Madam Chief Minister
Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case
The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn
- The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, has just released online. Watch it here.
Boney says son Arjun convinced him to play Ranbir’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film
- Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
Vicky Kaushal unveils The Immortal Ashwatthama posters on 2 years of Uri
Akshay recalls ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’, fans shower him with memes
Priyanka Chopra on her 10-year age-gap with Nick Jonas: ‘Wasn’t a hurdle’
Kareena Kapoor is chilling in PJs on a Monday, exclaims 'What a life'
Irrfan's son Babil 'will start looking into offers’ after his graduation in May
Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored after being hacked
- Esha Deol shared that her Instagram account has been restored after being hacked. She also urged her fans to be cautious of clicking dubious links.
Anupam Kher reveals what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’
