Priyanka Chopra poses in bikini, bindi and bangles in old pic, does a facepalm as Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh react

Priyanka Chopra has shared a more than two-decades-old picture of herself from the time she was just 18. The picture shows her modelling in a brown-black bikini, with a bindi on her forehead and glass bangles as accessory. The actor is currently 39, living in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and has several Hollywood projects in her kitty. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari event looks stump Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra: 'So stunning Mimi di'

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old 'smolder'. Photographer: Patrick Durand.” She won the Miss World pageant in the same year.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself from 2000.

Her family, friends and fans reacted to the post in the comments section. Nick Jonas dropped a fire emoji in reaction to the throwback pic. Her Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh wrote , “Bruhhh," to which Priyanka replied, “Budddyyy,” along with a facepalm emoji. A fan commented, “A goddess then and still a Goddess.” Another said, “Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle.” One more wrote, “Diva in true sense.” Many others reacted with a 'wow' in the comments section.

Priyanka is currently busy with a brand endorsement for a jewellery brand. She recently became a brand ambassador for Bulgari and joined Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa in Paris for an event. She recently shared a picture from another Bulgari event in a black dress with a dramatic white ruffle from top to bottom. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra commented on the look, “Soo stunning mimi di!” Nick also reacted, “Hot damn!" in the comments.

Till early last month, Priyanka was shooting for her web series, Citadel. It is produced by the Russo Brothers and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline. She will also be returning to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraaa.

