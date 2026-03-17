Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks selfie at Oscars after-party
Priyanka Chopra attended the 2026 Academy Awards with Nick Jonas, later sharing a selfie with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended the 2026 Academy Awards as a presenter. She walked the red carpet with her husband, Nick Jonas, and the two were later seen turning heads at the after-party as well. From the event, Priyanka shared a picture in which she was seen posing with Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal.
Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Isha Ambani from Oscars after party
On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Isha and Anand. In the photo, Priyanka could be seen holding Isha close, while Anand stood beside them, and Nick clicked a quick selfie. She captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.
For the after-party, Isha opted for a custom outfit by Dilara Findikoglu that exuded a gothic style. On the other hand, Priyanka stunned in Stella McCartney’s striking metallic cocktail dress that channelled classic Hollywood sensuality.
Priyanka also congratulated all the winners of the 2026 Oscars and wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the Academy Awards last night. What a privilege it was to be in the room with all of you and the excellent work you did this year. @theacademy.” She was one of the presenters at the ceremony and presented the Best International Feature Film award with Javier Bardem.
About Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra’s bond
Priyanka shares a close bond with the Ambani family. Isha had earlier revealed that she considers Priyanka her elder sister, adding that they grew close while studying in the US, away from home. She has also described Priyanka as a role model and mentor.
About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work
Priyanka was most recently seen in The Bluff. The pirate action-adventure film received mixed reviews from critics, though her action-packed performance was widely praised. She will soon return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.
The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and will mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after almost eight years. Touted as an action-adventure with elements of time travel, the film has already generated significant buzz following its teaser. Rajamouli has also revealed that it will feature Mahesh Babu in Lord Rama’s avatar in one of the sequences. The film is currently under production and is scheduled to be released in theatres in April 2027.
Apart from this, Priyanka also has the sequel to Citadel, backed by the Russo Brothers, in the pipeline.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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