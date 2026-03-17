Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks selfie at Oscars after-party

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Isha and Anand. In the photo, Priyanka could be seen holding Isha close, while Anand stood beside them, and Nick clicked a quick selfie. She captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended the 2026 Academy Awards as a presenter. She walked the red carpet with her husband, Nick Jonas , and the two were later seen turning heads at the after-party as well. From the event, Priyanka shared a picture in which she was seen posing with Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal.

For the after-party, Isha opted for a custom outfit by Dilara Findikoglu that exuded a gothic style. On the other hand, Priyanka stunned in Stella McCartney’s striking metallic cocktail dress that channelled classic Hollywood sensuality.

Priyanka also congratulated all the winners of the 2026 Oscars and wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the Academy Awards last night. What a privilege it was to be in the room with all of you and the excellent work you did this year. @theacademy.” She was one of the presenters at the ceremony and presented the Best International Feature Film award with Javier Bardem.

About Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra’s bond Priyanka shares a close bond with the Ambani family. Isha had earlier revealed that she considers Priyanka her elder sister, adding that they grew close while studying in the US, away from home. She has also described Priyanka as a role model and mentor.

About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work Priyanka was most recently seen in The Bluff. The pirate action-adventure film received mixed reviews from critics, though her action-packed performance was widely praised. She will soon return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and will mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after almost eight years. Touted as an action-adventure with elements of time travel, the film has already generated significant buzz following its teaser. Rajamouli has also revealed that it will feature Mahesh Babu in Lord Rama’s avatar in one of the sequences. The film is currently under production and is scheduled to be released in theatres in April 2027.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has the sequel to Citadel, backed by the Russo Brothers, in the pipeline.