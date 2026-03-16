Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas escape mishap before outing at Oscars 2026 red carpet. Watch shocking video
One video on social media shows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas being driven to Oscars red carpet venue in a golf cart.
Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra turned heads as they brought a touch of desi glamour to the star-studded red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards. But their glamorous outing nearly took a dramatic turn moments earlier, when the golf cart ferrying them to the Oscars venue almost tipped over.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas escape mishap before Oscars outing
On March 15, Priyanka made a stylish appearance at the 98th Academy Awards with husband Nick by her side. Soon after, several videos of the couple arriving at the red carpet began circulating on social media. In one of the clips, the duo can be seen being driven to the venue in a golf cart before stepping out for their much-awaited red carpet moment.
A video of the incident, first shared by TMZ, shows Priyanka and Nick seated in the golf cart as it sped toward the venue. The cart appeared to pick up pace as staff rushed to get the couple to the ceremony on schedule. At one point, a sharp turn combined with sudden acceleration caused the vehicle to rock, with one wheel briefly lifting off the ground. The couple held on as the cart tilted, but the driver quickly regained control and stabilised it.
According to TMZ, the couple's Sprinter van didn't get clearance to drive all the way through the security perimeter near the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, which forced the organisers to hustle them the rest of the way in a golf cart.
Meanwhile, the couple seemed calm after the slight juggle. Just ahead of their arrival, Priyanka shared a short video offering a glimpse into the couple's pre-Oscars moments.
In the clip, Priyanka was heard saying, "We're going to the Oscars. It's very adventurous." When Nick was asked about the evening, he replied, "I am going to play golf. I don't know about you."
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy a date night at Oscars
On March 15, Priyanka and Nick brought glamour to the Academy Awards red carpet, making a stylish appearance together and turning heads. For the outing, Priyanka opted for a white Dior gown with a strapless neckline, ruched midsection, and black-and-white tulle ruffled detailing along a hip-high leg slit. She accessorised the look with a striking Bvlgari diamond-and-emerald collar necklace from the High Jewelry collection, Eclettica.
When it came to beauty, she styled her long hair in side-parted Old Hollywood-inspired finger curls with a glowy complexion, shimmery shadow, and brick-colour lip. Nick accompanied Priyanka on the red carpet in a classic black tuxedo.
At the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Priyanka accompanied Javier Bardem onto the stage towards the end of the evening to present the award for Best International Feature Film. The actors then presented the award, which went to the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More