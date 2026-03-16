Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas escape mishap before outing at Oscars 2026 red carpet. Watch shocking video

Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra turned heads as they brought a touch of desi glamour to the star-studded red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards. But their glamorous outing nearly took a dramatic turn moments earlier, when the golf cart ferrying them to the Oscars venue almost tipped over. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas experienced a tense moment before their outing on the Oscars red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas escape mishap before Oscars outing On March 15, Priyanka made a stylish appearance at the 98th Academy Awards with husband Nick by her side. Soon after, several videos of the couple arriving at the red carpet began circulating on social media. In one of the clips, the duo can be seen being driven to the venue in a golf cart before stepping out for their much-awaited red carpet moment.

A video of the incident, first shared by TMZ, shows Priyanka and Nick seated in the golf cart as it sped toward the venue. The cart appeared to pick up pace as staff rushed to get the couple to the ceremony on schedule. At one point, a sharp turn combined with sudden acceleration caused the vehicle to rock, with one wheel briefly lifting off the ground. The couple held on as the cart tilted, but the driver quickly regained control and stabilised it.

According to TMZ, the couple's Sprinter van didn't get clearance to drive all the way through the security perimeter near the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, which forced the organisers to hustle them the rest of the way in a golf cart.