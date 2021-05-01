IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra puts on her dancing shoes in video to wish Text for You co-star Sam Heughan on his birthday. Watch
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan worked together in Text For You.
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan worked together in Text For You.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra puts on her dancing shoes in video to wish Text for You co-star Sam Heughan on his birthday. Watch

  • Priyanka Chopra wished her Text For You co-star Sam Heughan on his birthday on April 30 with a boomerang video from the shoot of their film. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:28 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a boomerang video from the shoot of her upcoming film Text For You to wish her co-star Sam Heughan on his birthday on Friday.

Sharing it, she wrote: “To always dancing!! Happy birthday@SamHeughan.” She also added a red heart emoji.


It was sometime in November last year that Priyanka moved to London to begin her preparation for the film. The film is about a woman who continues to send text messages on her late fiance's phone number, even after his death in a car accident. In time, she develops a bond with the person who is reassigned the same number.

In January this year, after wrapping up the shoot of the film, Priyanka had shared a picture from the shoot and had written: "Last day on set! #TextForYou Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last 3 months with. So special to be at work. #grateful."


The actor has since been shooting for her upcoming series, Citadel. Backed by Russo Brothers, it also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

In the last couple of days, Priyanka has been using her social media handles to amplify the voices and help mobilise resources for friends and family members of Covid-19 patients. She has also initiated a fundraiser in collaboration with an NGO, Give India, to urge fans to contribute. The proceeds will go towards creating physical infrastructure, medical equipment and vaccination support amid the pandemic.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get apology from paparazzi as he tells them 'galat kar rahe ho tum' at Rishi Kapoor's memorial

Releasing a video, Priyanka had said: "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
priyanka chopra text for you sam heughan london + 2 more

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut took on two Twitter users who suggested she wasn't doing enough for Covid-19 relief.
Kangana Ranaut took on two Twitter users who suggested she wasn't doing enough for Covid-19 relief.
bollywood

Kangana slams Twitter user who says she's not helping needy like Priyanka, Alia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:20 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut hit back at two Twitter users, one of whom suggested that she was not helping amplify calls for Covid-19 resources for patients, unlike Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been mobilising support for India.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been mobilising support for India.
bollywood

Priyanka, Nick raise 2.87 cr so far for Covid-19 relief in India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • A fundraiser set up by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with GiveIndia has already raised over 2.87 crore towards Covid-19 relief in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP