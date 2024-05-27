Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh proud of Payal Kapadia's Cannes win; Javed Akhtar sends dinner invite

It was a proud moment for Indians as filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Bollywood celebrities have been congratulating Payal on her win. Now, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Javed Akhtar, too, have lauded Payal. (Also Read | All We Imagine as Light's Payal Kapadia says ‘don’t wait 30 years to have another Indian film’ after winning Grand Prix) Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh praised Payal Kapadia.

Priyanka, Ranveer, Javed Akhtar laud Payal Kapadia

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a post by Festival de Cannes. She wrote, "It's a moment for Indian cinema at @festivaldecannes (dizzy emoji). Biiiig shout and congratulations to you all (hand hear and clap emojis)." She also tagged the team of the film.

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Payal Kapadia, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam with their award. He wrote, "Scripting history! (Trophy emoji) A moment of immense pride (national flag emoji)."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka and Ranveer spoke about the film.

Javed Akhtar tweeted, "Dear Payal Kapadia, heartiest congratulations to you. It is a great achievement. Very very proud of you. Do get in touch whenever you are Mumbai. Shabana and I will love to host you for a meal."

Celebs react to All We Imagine As Light win

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations #PayalKapadia and team #allweimagineaslight .. first Indian film to win the Cannes Grand Prix." Kiara Advani also extended heartfelt greetings to the team of 'All We Imagine As Light'. "Congratulationsss," he wrote.

Aditi Rao Hydari also gave a shoutout to All We Imagine As Light film. "At a very perplexing time in history where only the noise from my incredible country seems to get amplified, Here is an independent film by a first-time director that wins the Grand Prix honour at @festivaldecannes. Please take a moment and let us all stand and applaud this monumental achievement. This is the crowning glory of the fight for good Cinema in India. It may happen again, but not without the impact of #Payalkapadia's spectacular achievement. So proud, so grateful. My love and congratulations to the entire team! India in all Her glory, and on Her own terms... What a moment," Aditi wrote on Instagram.

About All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.