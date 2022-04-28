Priyanka Chopra reacts to Katrina Kaif's latest beach pics; fans say 'love this friendship'

Katrina Kaif, whose Instagram feed often has pictures from her beach outings, served bikini style inspiration with her latest pictures. The photographs received a lot of love from her fans, and also invited a reaction from Priyanka Chopra. Fans of the duo loved Priyanka's reaction and praised her friendship with Katrina. Also Read| Alia Bhatt's sunkissed picture receives love from Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu; fans call her 'sunshine'

Katrina shared the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning them with three blue hearts. Katrina, who was in a blue bralette and a high-rise floral bikini bottom, was clicked as she moved her wet hair away from her face. Priyanka Chopra, her Jee Le Zaraa co-star, reacted to the picture by dropping a fire emoji in the comment section.

Several fans liked Priyanka's comment. One wrote, "Love the fact that you keep supporting Katrina. Loveee you pc," while another commented, "My Queens." A fan commented the title of their upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa, and another wrote, "Your soul>>>> love this friendship #katyanka."

Priyanka and Katrina, along with Alia Bhatt, will be seen together in Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Neither of the trio has worked with each other in a film before this. The film, which is expected to go on floors at the end of this year, will also mark Farhan's return to the director's seat after over a decade. The actor, who had made his directorial debut with the cult road trip film Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, had last directed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2 in 2011.

Katrina, who was last seen in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi, also has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3 in her pipeline. Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in It's All Coming Back to Me, Ending Things, and Citadel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON