Priyanka Chopra reacts to Katrina Kaif's latest beach pics; fans say 'love this friendship'
- Priyanka Chopra has reacted to Katrina Kaif's new pictures. The duo will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which will also feature Alia Bhatt.
Katrina Kaif, whose Instagram feed often has pictures from her beach outings, served bikini style inspiration with her latest pictures. The photographs received a lot of love from her fans, and also invited a reaction from Priyanka Chopra. Fans of the duo loved Priyanka's reaction and praised her friendship with Katrina. Also Read| Alia Bhatt's sunkissed picture receives love from Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu; fans call her 'sunshine'
Katrina shared the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning them with three blue hearts. Katrina, who was in a blue bralette and a high-rise floral bikini bottom, was clicked as she moved her wet hair away from her face. Priyanka Chopra, her Jee Le Zaraa co-star, reacted to the picture by dropping a fire emoji in the comment section.
Several fans liked Priyanka's comment. One wrote, "Love the fact that you keep supporting Katrina. Loveee you pc," while another commented, "My Queens." A fan commented the title of their upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa, and another wrote, "Your soul>>>> love this friendship #katyanka."
Priyanka and Katrina, along with Alia Bhatt, will be seen together in Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Neither of the trio has worked with each other in a film before this. The film, which is expected to go on floors at the end of this year, will also mark Farhan's return to the director's seat after over a decade. The actor, who had made his directorial debut with the cult road trip film Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, had last directed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2 in 2011.
Katrina, who was last seen in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi, also has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3 in her pipeline. Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in It's All Coming Back to Me, Ending Things, and Citadel.
