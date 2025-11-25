Priyanka Chopra remembers Dharmendra with a moving throwback clip: ‘I felt embarrassed being called good-looking’

Dharmendra’s death on November 24 has left the Indian entertainment industry and millions of fans in deep mourning. Tributes have been pouring in from all over the country for the legendary actor. Among those remembering him is Priyanka Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut alongside his son Sunny Deol. She shared an old interview clip of him talking about his fans' love for him and how he used to feel embarrassed when someone called him “good looking”. Priyanka Chopra shares old video of Dharmendra talking about being embarrassed when people call him good looking.

Priyanka Chopra shares old interview clip of Dharmendra

On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Story and shared an old clip of Dharmendra from his 2018 interview with BBC Hindi. In the video, the veteran actor is heard saying, “Jitna aap mujhe kehte hain naa main khoobsurat hoon, main embarrassed feel karne lagta hoon. Mujhe lagta hai ki aisa kya hai, phir main sochta hoon log kehte hain toh hoga. Main toh apni khoobiyon main bhi khamiyan dhundhta rehta hoon. Kahin main apne chahne waalon ke uss mukaam ko kho naa doon jo unhone mujhe de rakha hai (When you all tell me that I am good-looking, I start to feel embarrassed. I wonder what it is that you see, but then I think — if people say it, maybe it must be true. I’m someone who keeps searching for flaws even in my best traits. I’m afraid of losing the place in the hearts of my fans that they have given me)."

Priyanka Chopra remembers Dharmendra.

He added, “Bahut kuch kehte hain, He-Man kehte hain, Garam Dharam kehte hain aur kabhi kabhi Greek God keh dete hain. Pyaar karne waale pyaar hi chahte hain. Mujhe aisa lagta hai, aap logon ne mujhe apne dilon mein basa liya hai (People call me many things — He-Man, Garam Dharam, sometimes even a Greek God. Those who love you only want to love you. I feel as though you all have made a home for me in your heart)."

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a throwback picture of herself receiving an award from Dharmendra and penned a heartwarming tribute. She recalled signing her first-ever Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, alongside Sunny Deol. She further revealed that Dharmendra and his family made her feel welcome in the industry at a time when no one knew her. She praised the warmth and affection she received from the Deol family and described Dharmendra’s death as a personal loss, as well as a huge loss to Indian cinema.

Dharmendra’s death

The veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month due to health issues. On 10 November, reports of his death surfaced online, but his second wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol dismissed the rumours, confirming that he was recovering well. He was later discharged and taken home to continue his recovery. Tragically, the actor passed away on the morning of 24 November at his family home in Juhu, at the age of 89.

He is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, along with his six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol. The actor was cremated the same day at Pawan Hans Crematorium, with family, close friends and several film industry icons — including Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan — arriving to pay their last respects.