Priyanka Chopra returns home with handmade card from Emirates for ‘beautiful girl’ Malti Marie

Actor Priyanka Chopra returned to the US after her brief trip to India. During her journey back home, Priyanka received a sweet note from Emirates, the airline she was flying in, for her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra had a special surprise for her daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti busy with her studies. Dressed in a red and white outfit, she had her back to the camera as she wrote something. Sharing the photo, Priyanka added a red heart and folded hands emojis. She also tagged Malti.

In the next post, Priyanka shared a handmade card by Emirates for Malti. Decorated with different stickers, the card had greetings for Malti in different languages. The actor was given the note during her journey from Dubai to New York. She held the card in the photo.

The note read, "To the most beautiful girl, Malti Marie. We can't wait to see you on our Emirates flight again soon. From Emirates with love." Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you to the lovely flight attendants on my @emirates flight who made this sweet card for Malti. She loves you."

About Priyanka's India trip and projects

Priyanka was in Mumbai for a few days for Bulgari's first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She attended several events and also interacted with several celebrities, including Triptii Dimri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh and Mrunal Thakur.

She also shared a post from the event on Instagram. Priyanka captioned the post, “Always so special to celebrate with my @bvlgari family! Thank you for the memories, Mumbai.”

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.