Priyanka Chopra reveals in Unfinished how Hrithik Roshan helped her: 'Can never express my gratitude adequately'
For actor Priyanka Chopra, her late father had always been her biggest support system. Priyanka loved her dad, Dr Ashok Chopra, more than anyone else in the world and when he fell sick, years ago, it was one of her co-stars who lent her a helping hand.
In her recently released memoir titled Unfinished, Priyanka has talked about how Hrithik Roshan tried everything in his capacity to get the best treatment for Dr Chopra, who was diagnosed with cancer. Priyanka said that Hrithik arranged for a flight right away and got her father transferred to London, where could receive better medical care.
"Incredibly, Hrithik who is hugely successful in the Hindi film industry, got on the phone and used his connections at Air India to arrange for my father's immediate flight to London," she wrote in her book, as per a report in National Herald. "If we hadn't had people around us who were so kind and so willing to act on our behalf - Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Sir, our family in Boston - I doubt that my father would have made it. There's no way I can ever express my gratitude adequately to them, but it is deep and it is enduring," she added.
In the book, Priyanka has also written about how heartbroken she was after the death of her father in 2013. Upon the launch of her book, she took to her social media handle and shared a video of a live reading. Turning the camera for fans to catch a sneak peek of her much-awaited book, Priyanka read out the dedication, “Dear Papa, much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you. I miss you, dad.”
Priyanka and Hrithik have worked together in his father Rakesh Roshan's Krrish and Krrish 3 and in Dharma Productions' Agneepath.
