Priyanka Chopra's sensational revelation about Bollywood politics not shocking, it happened with SSR too: Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman has reacted to Priyanka Chopra's recent remarks on how she was treated in Bollywood and why she had to try her hand in Hollywood. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shekhar said in a series of tweets that 'it happened with SSR', seemingly talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that 'gangsters' removed him and his son-actor Adhyayan Suman from many projects. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood) Shekhar Suman talked about Priyanka Chopra.

Shekhar Suman tweeted, "Priyanka Chopra's sensational revelation has not come as a shocker. It is well known the way the cabal within the film industry functions. It will oppress, suppress and persecute you till you are finished. It happened with SSR."

He also wrote, "It will happen to others too. That's the way the cookie crumbles in the industry. Take it or leave it. And Priyanka decided to leave. And thank God she did. For now we have a true-blue global icon representing India in Hollywood. As they say every cloud has a silver lining."

Shekhar Suman shared a series of tweets.

Shekhar also said on Twitter, "I know of at least 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n Adhyayan removed from many projects. I know it for sure. These 'gangsters' have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake. But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us."

Reacting to his tweets, a fan said, "Happened with ur son also if not wrong because he is a good #Actor." Shekhar replied, "Luckily Sanjay Leela Bhansali saw potential in him and cast him in not one but two v imp roles in his magnum opus Heera Mandi."

A person wrote, "Adhyayan is certainly a good actor and he has ample opportunities in the form of web series etc to showcase his talent. Shekhar Suman sir is a bit better in my opinion because he had no such platform those days and still he build his image through his impeccable comic timing."

The actor replied, "As far as I'm concerned no force in the world can stop me .yes they can thwart my progress, which they have but I'm a fighter and a survivor in the true sense. At the end, I always emerge a winner." When a person asked him to name the people, he responded, "Did Priyanka name any??"

Recently speaking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

