Priyanka Chopra says it was a ‘complicated decision’ to say yes to Ram Chahe Leela song for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Priyanka Chopra put on a fiery performance in a special song for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, titled Ram Chahe Leela. In a new Instagram post on Thursday, the actor reminisced about shooting the song and rehearsing the dance steps. Priyanka admitted that saying yes to the song was ‘a complicated decision’. Priyanka Chopra in a still from Ram Chahe Leela.

Priyanka recalls shooting Ram Chahe Leela

The song was shot by Ravi Varman, while it was Bhansali who composed the track himself. The song was sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and was written by Siddharth-Garima. Vishnu Deva choreographed the song, which featured Priyanka in a white saree, dancing with several other dancers while talking about the impossible love story between Ram and Leela in the second half of the film.

‘I knew I was her’

Recalling memories of shooting the song, Priyanka wrote in the caption: “When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but him as a filmmaker has always inspired me. His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance.. the beauty of the yesteryears but also what the future holds. And then he played the song.. and I knew I was her."

She continued, “Under Sanjay sir’s guidance, Ravi Varman’s cinematography shone, and Vishnu Deva was magic! Him and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences. This brings back such great memories.”

The romantic drama starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the film revolved around two eponymous lovers from two gangster families and the havoc that ensues when they fall in love and get married.

Priyanka went on to work with Bhansali two years later in his historical drama Bajirao Mastani, where she played Kashibai. She received rave reviews for her performance in the film. Fans saw her last in the Prime Video release Heads of State.