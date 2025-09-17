Priyanka Chopra shares unseen mushy pictures with Nick Jonas in sweet birthday post: ‘Grateful to share life with you’

Nick Jonas celebrated his 33rd birthday on September 16. The singer's wife and actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media and shared some adorable pictures from his birthday celebration and penned a sweet note for him. Fans can't get enough of their romantic pictures. Priyanka Chopra shares a sweet birthday post for Nick Jonas.

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a series of photos. The first photo saw them celebrating Nick's birthday in a restaurant. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years ❤️ so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. here’s 2025-2018!"