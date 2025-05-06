Priyanka Chopra shines bright like a diamond in dazzling dress with Nick Jonas at Met Gala after-party. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a dashing entry at the Met Gala 2025 as they twinned in white ensembles. If that wasn't enough, the couple made heads turn as they stepped out for the fashion's biggest extravaganza's after party, the pictures of which have now gone viral. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pictured at the Met Gala after party. (Instagram/preciouspriyanka_)

After their fifth appearance at the Met Gala red carpet, the couple headed out for the event's after-party. Priyanka wore a scintillating diamond mini dress, which definitely became the talk of the town. A video shows Priyanka and Nick walking hand in hand to their car. As the crowd goes berserk, shouting Priyanka's name, Nick can be seen carefully escorting his beautiful wife while safely tucking her into the car. Nick looks sharp in a tailored grey suit, accessorising it with a diamond necklace.

Fans reacted to the video with lots of praise and appreciation for both Priyanka and Nick. One fan wrote, "Apart from being a stunning goddess that she's, Pri is so kind towards everyone. The way she tries to acknowledge the girls that are shouting her name".

What Priyanka and Nick wore at Met Gala 2025

For the Met Gala's 2025 Tailored for You dress code, Priyanka went for a polka dot Balmain outfit with power shoulders and a cinched waist, accessorising it with a wide-brimmed hat and a Bulgari necklace. The necklace featured the 241-carat Magnus Emerald, which is "the largest faceted stone ever set by Bulgari", according to a release. Nick, on the other hand, chose to walk out in Bianca Saunders' design, which included a long-sleeve, high-neck cream colored blouse with a scarf detail. To complete the look, he also wore a cinched high-waisted belt. The detailing of two ornate brooches from Tiffany & Co. clipped to the belt completed the look.