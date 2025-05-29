Priyanka Chopra shot Fashion amid her father's cancer diagnosis, says co-star Arjan Bajwa: ‘She is a very strong girl’

Priyanka Chopra lost her father Ashok Chopra in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. Actor Arjan Bajwa, who starred alongside Priyanka in the film Fashion, recalled the time she had come to know of his father's diagnosis during the shoot of the film. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan in a new interview for his YouTube channel, Arjan shared that how Priyanka was extremely hardworking and they bonded over this personal crisis. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra holds Malti close as they enjoy cloud-gazing moment together. See pic) Priyanka Chopra gave one of her best performances in the film Fashion.

What Arjan said

Arjan talked about the difficult time in his own personal life when his own father Swinderjeet Singh Bajwa, former deputy mayor of Delhi, had a fatal fall from the balcony of his first floor. He went on to add how he shot for the film Fashion, during that time. "We were shooting in Juhu for a sequence. Me and Priyanka were sitting and talking while the shot was getting ready. She was also asking me about my father and then her father had detected cancer. So she was stressed out. I remember one day specifically when we were sitting together and discussing our fathers. Others might be thinking what are these co-stars discussing so much, and there we were. One I have lost and there she is saying that my father is going through cancer," he said.

‘She is somebody who is extremely hardworking’

Arjan agreed that Priyanka was going through an emotional turmoil, and they bonded because of those shared issues. He went on to add, “There was mutual respect for one another. Apart from that I think she is somebody who is extremely hardworking. Whatever she is today, wherever she has reached- I give it all to her hardwork and focus on her life and career… She is a very strong girl.” Arjan also added that never saw her vulnerable or breaking down on the set.

Priyanka went on to win the National Award for her performance in Fashion. Fans will see Priyanka in the upcoming film Heads of State. It will premiere on Prime Video.