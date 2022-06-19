Priyanka Chopra sums up memories of Citadel shoot, shares video of her driving on set with Diana. Watch

Priyanka Chopra finally wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series, Citadel. The actor had been shooting in Atlanta, US, for quite some time and has now shared a video that sums up her experience on the sets. The Amazon Prime series is produced by Russo Brothers. Also read: Priyanka Chopra ‘wows’ Nick Jonas as she drops glamorous pics from Citadel sets

The video shows Priyanka getting a warm welcome on set on her first day. She is seen in a red dress, receiving a bouquet of flowers. Then, there is a glimpse of Priyanka driving her customised car on the set, and her pet Diana also enjoying the ride along with her. The car was gifted to her by husband Nick Jonas. The video also shows the studio, where they filmed, and some glimpses of Priyanka's chair with her name written on it, and her vanity van with her character Nadia's name on it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel."

Many fans shared their eagerness to watch the series the series in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see the ambitious show and meet Nadia.” Another wrote, “Yayyyyyy can’t wait until I’m able to watch it!!!”

Priyanka often shared pictures of her injured look from the sets of Citadel on Instagram. The spy series stars Priyanka in the lead with actor Richard Madden, who was seen in Game of Thrones.

Talking to Variety about the show, producer Joe Russo had said, “It’s sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They’re complementary narratives. It’s regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It’s a big experiment in community and partnership.”

Priyanka's other projects include Hollywood films like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.

