Priyanka Chopra to Tisca Chopra, here are other Bollywood stars who are on LinkedIn like Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is the latest actor from Bollywood to join LinkedIn, the professional social media network. The actor described himself as a 'passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence'. Do you know there are many more actors who have a LinkedIn account? Take a look to know the names of the stars below. (Also read: Varun Dhawan joins LinkedIn, calls himself 'passionate actor pushing boundaries': Looking forward to sharing insights) Several actors from Bollywood have joined LinkedIn.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has a detailed and well maintained LinkedIn account that lists her experience into different labels, including being an actor, recording artist and philanthropist.

Her bio reads, “Priyanka Chopra is an actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is the recipient of numerous Best Actress awards from institutions like Filmfare, IIFA, Screen, as well as National Award for Best Actress. She is the first Indian actress to headline the lead role in a mainstream US television show- the FBI Thriller Quantico, now in its second season.”

Priyanka Chopra's profile on LinkedIn.

It adds, “Her passion for story telling led her to set up Purple Pebble Pictures, her own production company which is making movies in regional languages and discovering talent outside of mainstream cinema. Priyanka Chopra is among Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People this year and has been conferred the Padma Shri, India's 4th highest civilian hour.”

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone lists herself as an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate on LinkedIn. Her last post was as recent as three weeks ago, when she posted her latest interview with Ariana Huffington for the latest episode of her brand The Live Love Laugh Foundation series.

Deepika Padukone's account on LinkedIn.

Tisca Chopra

Tisca also joined LinkedIn recently, and her bio describes her as an actor, author and filmmaker.

An excerpt from her bio reads, “Tisca has acted in over 50 feature films in different languages with many eminent directors like Aamir Khan, Prakash Jha, Sudhir Mishra, Abhinay Deo and others.”

Tisca Chopra's account on LinkedIn looks like this.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's LinkedIn account is not as detailed as his colleagues, but as per the profile's activity, it is used for brand promotions.

Gajraj Rao

The actor behind acclaimed movies like Badhaai Do, Satya Prem Ki Katha and Maidaan also has a LinkedIn account. He lists himself as an actor and ad filmmaker on his network.

Suniel Shetty

An excerpt from the LinkedIn bio of Suniel Shetty reads, “Suniel has been in the entertainment business for 30 years and has acted in over 130 films. But his true calling has always been the entrepreneural journey.”

He adds, “He looks forward to using this platform to share his experiences, impart his skills and become a catalyst and an enabler, for those who dare to think outside the box.” His latest post was a personal piece on Mike Tyson, who entered the ring at the age of 58.

Apart from Bollywood, some of the most well known stars from Hollywood who also use LinkedIn are Ryan Reynolds, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, and Jennifer Lopez.