Varun Dhawan joins LinkedIn, calls himself 'passionate actor pushing boundaries': Looking forward to sharing insights

Actor Varun Dhawan had a debut on Thursday, not on the screen but on social media. After amassing millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, the actor debuted on LinkedIn, the professional social media network. Varun Dhawan makes his LinkedIn debut

Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn

Varun shared his profile on the platform on Thursday, describing himself as a 'passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence'. His bio further read: "From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact. Whether it's leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem."

On Thursday morning, Varun shared his first post on LinkedIn, calling it a 'new chapter'. Addressing his LinkedIn community, the actor wrote, “As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving.”

Addressing what he wants to achieve on LinkedIn, a network largely for working professionals, Varun added, "What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries – not just entertainment. The lessons I’ve learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better."

He promised his followers to share 'insights, discussing creativity, leadership, and yes – even some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the world of film' in the post. "If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that there’s always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career," the Bhediya actor concluded the post. Within the first 24 hours of joining the platform, Varun had amassed over 20,000 followers on LinkedIn.

Varun's work in 2024

Varun has had a strong 2024 workwise. He was most recently seen headlining Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Amazon Prime Video series from Raj & DK, intended to be a prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel. Honey Bunny also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Before that, he reprised his role from Bhediya in cameos in two other Maddock Supernatural films - Munjya and Stree 2. The actor will be seen next in the action thriller Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, and releases in theatres on December 25.