Priyanka Chopra turns 40: R Madhavan shares note for her and Malti, Kareena Kapoor lauds her for 'global domination'

Actor Priyanka Chopra turned 40 on Monday. Bollywood celebritities sent in birthday wishes for the actor on social media. While R Madhavan shared a picture of Priyanka with her mother and daughter, along with a heartfelt note, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Priyanka and lauded her for ‘global domination’. Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra gave it back to haters, mean journos and ex-managers

R Madhavan shared a picture and wrote, “Dear dear @priyankachopra. Wish you a very very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead. Such a wonderful and important year for both of you and I pray that it’s all that you hope for and much more. Tons of love." The picture featured Priyanka, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Priyanka on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday PCJ. Power, love and global domination forever @priyankachopra.”

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram Stories, in which they twinned in black outfits. Sharing it, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday @priyankachopra. Hopefully see you soon. Lots and lots of love." Malaika Arora also shared a picture of Priyanka and wrote, "Happy birthday dear PC. Keep shining and soaring higher and higher." Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of Priyanka and wrote, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. Wishing you love and light always.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of Priyanka on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “May you continue your trailblazing journey of world domination with even more energy and zest and love and laughter. Have the best year. Happy birthday Priyanka.” Rakul Preet Singh also shared a picture of Priyanka and wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever favourite Desi girl. You inspire in so many ways.” Sonali Bendre and Jacqueline Fernandez also wished Priyanka on their Instagram Stories.

Priyanka recently wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video web-series Citadel. She also has Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

