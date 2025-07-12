Priyanka Chopra shares family pic with ‘bhabhi’ Neelam Upadhyaya, brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday

Actor Priyanka Chopra wished her younger brother Siddharth Chopra with a sweet note as he clocked his 36th birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Priyanka posted a family photo along with her note. Priyanka Chopra shared a family photo on Instagram on her brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday.

Priyanka Chopra wishes brother Siddharth as he celebrates 1st birthday post wedding

In the photo, from one of their vacations, Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas stood together as her mother Madhu Chopra joined them. Siddharth Chopra and his wife Neelam Upadhyaya were seen posing in front of them. All of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

Priyanka pens sweet note

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday @siddharthchopra89. Here's to celebrating you every day. We love you (red heart, heart eyes and party popper emojis)." Both Madhu and Neelam re-shared the photo on their Instagram Stories. Priyanka and Siddharth are the children of Madhu and her late husband Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka also shared a post wishing her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, on her birthday. Both Siddharth and Denis share their birthdays. In the photo, Denise had her arm wrapped around Siddharth. The caption read, “Two of my most special people were born today (heart hand emoji). Always love you, Glammy & Mama, Happy birthday @mamadjonas @siddharthchopra89.”

About Siddharth, Neelam

This is Siddharth's first birthday after his wedding to Neelam earlier this year in February. Priyanka, Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had travelled to India to celebrate their wedding. Siddharth and Neelam's roka ceremony took place in August 2024.

Neelam is an actor who has worked primarily in Telugu and Tamil films such as Mr 7, Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. The couple got engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. Season 2, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.