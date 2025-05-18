Proud parents Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene attend son Arin's graduation ceremony in LA: Pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit had Dr Sriram Nene's older son Arin is also a graduate now. He got his degree from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles this week and proud parents were with him for all ceremonies. Dr Sriram Nene shared a bunch of photos from Arin's convocation ceremony.

A happy family on graduation day

Dr Nene took to Instagram to share photos from the convocation. “All in a week’s work! Loved every part of the ceremonies and am so proud of Arin and his classmates. And the best part is MD celebrated her birthday with Arin graduating! What an amazing present for both,” he wrote.

The accompanying pictures showed Arin in his graduation robes, showing off his degree to the camera. Proud dad Dr Nene stood next to him for the photos. Another picture shows Dr Nene and Madhuri sitting in the audience, clicking a selfie. A final photo showed the couple with Arin and other students of his college.

Fans also wished Arin and the family. “Beautiful pictures ❤️ heartiest congratulations to the whole family ❤️ , and special congratulations to arin ... Beautiful smiles of my favourite people, that's so wonderful that ma'am celebrated her birthday with Arin's graduation 🎓 party.”

“We love to see it! Congratulations Arin & a very happy birthday to the I C O N,” wrote another.

Earlier in 2023, Madhuri's younger son Ryan graduated from the American School of Bombay.

Madhuri's 58th birthday

Madhuri celebrated her birthday on May 15. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, as Madhuri turned 58, Dr. Nene shared a series of photos featuring himself, Madhuri, and their sons Arin and Ryan. One of the pictures shows the couple sitting hand in hand, looking into each other's eyes with a quiet smile--capturing a moment of love and warmth. The pictures were accompanied by the title track of Dil To Pagal Hai, one of Madhuri's most iconic romantic films.

Along with the post, he also penned a beautiful message for his wife in the caption. It read, "Happy Birthday to the one who's brightened our lives in every way. You've made everything lighter, warmer, and better--just by being you. I'd choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring Here's to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always."

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son, Arin, was born in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005.