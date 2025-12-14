R Madhavan celebrates Dhurandhar going housefull even in its 2nd week, calls it ‘once-in-a-lifetime occurrence’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar treated audiences to a spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, on December 5. The film is now ruling hearts and has created a massive stir on social media as well as at the box office. Amid the film’s dream run, R. Madhavan shared a video showcasing housefull shows and expressed his joy over the overwhelming response. R Madhavan is overjoyed as Dhurandhar's shows go housefull.

R Madhavan is overjoyed to see Dhurandhar going housefull in theatres

On Sunday, R. Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a screen recording highlighting nearly housefull shows for Dhurandhar in Mumbai on BookMyShow. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, “Just wanted to note the day that this happened. It’s the most awesome blessing to see a film of yours showing housefull boards throughout the country… 🤗🤗🙏🙏‼️‼️ Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, and I wanted to punctuate it. #DHURANDHAR.”

Bhumi Pednekar, who recently watched the film and heaped praise on it, commented, “Went for a 5 pm show and it was packedddd 🙌.” Fans echoed similar sentiments. One wrote, “It is housefull even on weekdays and that’s crayzyyyyy. What a blockbuster of a film.” Another added, “@actormaddy and it is houseful here in the US too. Some of us are going to watch it a second time. Bharat Mata ki Jai.” A third comment read, “Phenomenal! Have seen it twice within four days. Would not mind watching it again!!!”

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller narrates the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Lyari to dismantle the operation and expose its links with the ISI in an effort to curb terrorism in India. The film draws inspiration from real-life incidents.

Ranveer Singh plays the spy Hamza, Akshaye Khanna essays the role of gangster Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt appears as the brutal SP Chaudhary Aslam, while R. Madhavan portrays Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (inspired by Ajit Doval). Arjun Rampal is seen as Major Iqbal of the ISI (based on Ilyas Kashmiri). The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor in key roles.

While Dhurandhar opened to mixed reviews from critics, it has clearly struck a chord with audiences. Riding high on strong word-of-mouth, the film has created waves at the box office. It recorded the biggest-ever second Friday and Saturday collections for a Bollywood film and, in just nine days, has amassed ₹446.25 crore worldwide. The film shows no signs of slowing down.