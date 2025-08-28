R Madhavan gets stuck in Leh amid cancelled flights after heavy rain, recalls similar incident during 3 Idiots shoots

Actor R Madhavan has shared that he is "stuck" in Leh because of heavy rains. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Madhavan shared a brief video as he spoke about the situation. He also recalled that he had to face a similar incident when he visited Ladakh for the 3 Idiots shoot in 2008. R Madhavan talked about how the weather led to the cancellation of flights.

R Madhavan stuck in Leh after flights cancelled due to heavy rain

In the video, Madhavan gave a glimpse from his hotel room window--snow-covered mountain peaks and cloudy skies. As he gave a panoramic view from his room, Madhavan talked about the weather and how he faced a similar situation in 2008 when he was shooting for 3 Idiots.

Madhavan talks about Leh weather

The actor talked about how the weather led to the cancellation of flights. "End of August, and we already got snow in the mountaintops at Ladakh. I'm stuck in Leh because the airports have been shut down because of incessant rain in the last four days. Somehow, every time I come to shoot in Ladakh, that's what happens," he said.

Madhavan talked about his shoot days for 3 Idiots.

Madhavan on how it snowed when he visited Ladakh for 3 Idiots shoot

Madhavan talked about his shoot days for 3 Idiots. "I came here last in 2008 for the 3 Idiots shoot at Pangong Lake, and we had to wait because it snowed all of a sudden in August, and now this. But still breathtakingly beautiful. I hope the sky clears up today and the planes are able to land and I can get back home," he added.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Stuck in Leh again.. (shocked face emojis) No flights. Rain after 17 years (grinning squinting face, heart exclamation and red exclamation mark emojis).”

3 Idiots (2009) is a coming-of-age satirical comedy-drama film written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh.

About Leh weather

On Wednesday, adverse weather conditions caused the closure of Leh Airport's runway and resulted in flight cancellations. The Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that flight operations to the destination have been affected.

About Madhavan's films

Fans saw Madhavan last with Fatima Sana Shaikh in Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi. The romantic-comedy has been directed by Vivek Soni. He will be next seen in Dhurandhar which will hit theatres on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.