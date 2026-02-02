R Madhavan reveals why he was called ‘rainman’ on Dhurandhar sets, shares what went against director Aditya Dhar's wish

In the video, he wrote, "#Dhurandhar. Aditya had always imagined this to be a bright sunny day with blue skies to show the contrast between the beauty and the beast inside the plane. As luck could have it, I brought in the rain because I was referred to as the rainman on the set."

Giving a glimpse of his surroundings, Madhavan said, "Oh, the beautiful Leh and Ladakh! It was supposed to be a sunny day, but as luck would have it, I brought in the rains wherever I go, apparently. We are shooting the scene without the sun and in the rain. Hopefully, it will occur as good luck for the film. What a beautiful place, my God!"

Actor R Madhavan , who essayed the role of Ajay Sanyal in his recent film Dhurandhar, has revealed he was called 'rainman' on the set as he "brought in the rain." Taking to his Instagram on Monday, Madhavan shared an old clip of a gloomy and rainy weather in Ladakh where they were shooting for the Aditya Dhar directorial.

"Every time I came onto the set, there was torrential rain. But these grey skies and the look worked out perfectly for the first shot. Sometimes it's best to go with what is handed to you because a bigger design is in place (hug face, raised hands and red heart emojis)," he added. The shot was the first scene in the film where Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal lands in Afghanistan to interact with terrorists.

Fans react to Madhavan's post Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The opening scene makes the movie something epic.. The encounter between the Indian Intelligence Head and The Terrorists. Your fearless body language. Magnificent acting @actormaddy sir." A comment read, "You (@actormaddy ) + airport/runway opening scene = Congratulations! The movie is a hit!" A person wrote, "The God of rains shows His Benevolence on the chosen ones."

All about Dhurandhar Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi among others. The film started streaming on Netflix on January 30. The sequel to the film is set to release in theatres on March 19.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.