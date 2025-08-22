R Madhavan celebrates son Vedaant's 20 with family pics: ‘Beginning of a whole new chapter in your life’

R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan has gained a massive following on social media thanks to his remarkable accomplishments as a swimmer. He turned 20 on August 21, and his mother Sarita Birje marked the special day by sharing rare candid moments with him and an emotional message as he embarked on a new chapter in his life. R Madhavan also reposted his wife Sarita's Instagram post for their son on his Instagram Stories.

Sarita Birje shares special post for son

On Thursday, Sarita took to Instagram to share many unseen pictures from their family album. In the images, Madhavan, along with Sarita, is seen having candid moments with Vedaant. In one image, Vedaant is seen having a fun moment with their pet dog.

Sharing the images, Madhavan’s wife Sarita wrote, “Today marks the beginning of a whole new chapter in your life — stepping into your twenties, filled with dreams, challenges, and endless opportunities.”

“I’m so proud of the person you’ve grown into, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll achieve. Love you loads @vedaantmadhavan,” she added.

Madhavan also shared the post on his Instagram Stories. The couple's friends and well-wishers took to the comment section to send in good wishes for Vedaant.

Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Can’t believes he’s 20!!!!! Happy birthday kiddo coz to me, you’ll always be that… keep shining brighter each day every day. @vedaantmadhavan”. Raj Kundra commented, “Happy happy birthday to the parents also and @vedaantmadhavan so so proud of you. May all your dreams and wishes come true.”

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy 20th Birthday Vedant.”

About Vedaant Madhavan

Vedaant is often in the news for his achievements in swimming championships. In 2023, Vedaant won medals for India at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships.

It was not the first time Madhavan's son Vedaant won big at a swimming tournament. In the last few years, he has won many medals. He represented Team Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 tournament and bagged five gold and two silver medals.

In 2022, he also bagged a gold medal at the Danish Open in the 800m men's freestyle swimming event. During an interview with DD India in 2022, Vedaant had spoken about how supportive both his parents have been. "He (R Madhavan) is in a different country but he is staying up late to watch my every race. It’s amazing how even though they are not here physically, they’re always looking after me. Both my mom and dad put so much effort to see me swim,” Vedaant had said.

In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, Madhavan also shared his views on his son getting so much attention. He said, “I’m very happy with Vedaant’s success, but he’s getting a lot more attention than he actually deserves. He has just won a few competitions internationally. There are better students than him in his age group in India. They need to be celebrated as well."

“Both my son and I know that he gets this sort of attention because he is my son. Having said that, right now, he is putting his head down, working and training hard, focusing on his meals [as an athlete], and we are doing our best to make sure we support him,” he added.