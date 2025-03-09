Radhika Apte drops rare pic with husband Benedict Taylor and baby girl to celebrate Women's Day

Actor Radhika Apte often takes to her Instagram account to share updates about her upcoming projects, as well as her personal life. The actor has now given fans a rare glimpse of her two month-old daughter in a new picture that she shared on Saturday evening to mark Women's Day. The picture was clicked by her husband Benedict Taylor, who was also part of the frame. (Also read: Radhika Apte set to make her directorial debut with action fantasy film titled Kotya) Radhika Apte shared a glimpse of her daughter on International Women's Day 2025.

Radhika's sweet post on Instagram

In the picture posted by Radhika on her Instagram account, she was seen posing for a selfie with husband Benedict Taylor along with their baby girl. While Benedict smiled and looked directly at the camera, Radhika seemed engrossed looking at her baby girl whose face was not visible in the frame. Radhika looked cute in a beanie and a sweater. In the caption, she said: “Happy women’s day to us all.”

Reacting to the adorable picture, actor Amruta Subhash commented, “Awww happy women’s day❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Tisca Chopra also reacted with red heart emoticons.

In December last year, Radhika announced the birth of her child with her husband, Benedict Taylor. On Instagram, Radhika shared a photograph with the newborn, in which she breastfed her. Radhika and Benedict married in 2012 after dating for a year.

Radhika at the BAFTAs

Last month, Radhika attended the 78th BAFTA Awards as her film Sister Midnight was nominated at the ceremony for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. She posted a picture from the bathroom of the ceremony, as she pumped breast milk to feed her baby. “And now my BAFTAs reality (laughing face emoji) #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpump. I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast pumping timings,” she wrote in the caption.

Radhika is all set to make her directorial debut with an action fantasy film titled Kotya. The feature film will be produced by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.