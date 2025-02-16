Raha’s unimpressed reaction to magician’s trick at Jeh’s birthday has internet saying, ‘she is just like Rishi Kapoor’

Kareena Kapoor recently hosted a birthday party for her son Jeh in Mumbai. A video from the bash has surfaced on the internet, showing a magician performing a magic trick for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, whose reaction reminded fans of Rishi Kapoor. Raha's reaction to magician's trick on her reminds fans of Rishi Kapoor.

Raha's reaction to magic tricks

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared a video of the magician entertaining Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha, while she was busy sipping water. Raha stood still until the magician finished his trick and was later seen walking away. She wore a cute white frock and carried a blue sipper with her.

Raha reminds fans of Rishi Kapoor

Fans were reminded of Rishi Kapoor after seeing Raha’s reaction to the magic trick. One comment read, “Lol, the kid’s core is Rishi Kapoor — nonchalant and unimpressed.” Another user shared a GIF of Rishi Kapoor walking away from a conversation and wrote, “Raha walking away from the magician.” Another comment read, “She is exactly like her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor.” Another remarked, “Raha is summoning her inner Rishi Kapoor… she looks disinterested.”

Jeh's birthday bash

While some reports suggested that the celebration was for Randhir Kapoor’s birthday, which falls on February 15, the magician took to Instagram to share a picture with Kareena Kapoor, revealing that he performed at Jeh’s birthday party. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Hello friends, today was a special day because I performed a magic show for Jeh, the second son of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif especially enjoyed and appreciated my act, and I’m very grateful to be part of Jeh’s birthday. So guys, keep blessing me, and do watch the show, like, share, and comment.”

It seems the Kapoor family celebrated a joint birthday bash for Randhir Kapoor and Jeh (whose birthday is on February 21). Earlier, Raha was seen leaving the party with her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were absent from the bash. However, Karisma Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora were among the few guests who attended.

Kareena Kapoor also posed for the paparazzi before heading to the party and was seen reminding photographers not to click pictures of her children. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, she said, “Mera photos leke aap log please chale jao. Bachchon ka bola tha (Please take my photos and leave. I had requested no photos of the kids).”