IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rahul Roy, family test positive for Covid 19: 'We had no symptoms at all'
Rahul Roy confirmed the news on social media.
Rahul Roy confirmed the news on social media.
bollywood

Rahul Roy, family test positive for Covid 19: 'We had no symptoms at all'

  • Actor Rahul Roy took to Instagram to confirm that he, his sister and brother-in-law have tested positive for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:58 PM IST

Actor Rahul Roy on Wednesday confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He added that his sister Priyanka Roy and brother-in-law Romeer Sen had also contracted the virus.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Quarantine Day 19. My Covid story. My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14days."

"I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive," he continued.


He mentioned how they had no symptoms. "We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later again gave samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me," he said.

"BMC officials came made me and my family sign isolation forms, sanitised my home, the doctor called asking random questions of what my family business is into? Where is our office? Travel itineraries... haha don’t know what the connection was? Suggested me to get hospitalised to which I replied We have no symptoms so he said ok and suggested to make a chart of oxygen level and take medicines which I am doing since the time i came back post brain stroke from hospital," he added.

He wondered how they could have contracted the virus when they hadn't even stepped out of their home. "I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house since 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports."

Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home, a nod to her Himachali roots. See pics

"For now waiting for second 14 days quarantine to get over and redo my tests. For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you do not contract the virus staying inside the house. Hope to be back soon with negative reports. Love you all."

The actor was in news after he had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film in the extreme weather of Kargil in November last year.

On November 27 last year, the actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Nanavati Hospital, in Mumbai, after he arrived from the shoot of his upcoming film, LAC - Live the Battle, in Kargil. In December, Rahul was shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. In January, Rahul was discharged from hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
covid 19 news aashiqui star rahul roy bollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November last year.
Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November last year.
bollywood

Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Actor Rahul Roy shared two videos on social media, which show him undergoing music lessons as one of the treatments to get back to normal after suffering a brain stroke in November.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Roy has been discharged from hospital and is at his home now. Hollywood and Bollywood celebs reacted to violence in Washington DC.
Rahul Roy has been discharged from hospital and is at his home now. Hollywood and Bollywood celebs reacted to violence in Washington DC.
bollywood

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, celebs react to US Capitol violence

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Rahul Roy has been discharged from hospital and is back at his home, a report said. A bunch of Hollywood and Bollywood celebs reacted to violence in Washington DC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP