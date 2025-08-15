Raj Kundra offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj during visit to ashram in Mathura, Shilpa Shetty is shocked. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra recently visited Vrindavan, where they met spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. A video that is now catching attention on social media shows Raj offering his kidney to the spiritual leader, who then thanked him for his kindness. A video from Raj and Shilpa’s visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Mathura has surfaced on social media.

Raj Kundra offers kidney to Premanand Maharaj

A video from Raj and Shilpa’s visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Mathura has surfaced on social media. The video comes at a time when the couple’s name surfaced in reports of allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹60 crore.

In the video, Shilpa and Raj are seen listening carefully to Premanand Maharaj’s words as he reveals that both his kidneys have failed and he's been living with the condition for 10 years. Hearing this, Raj made the offer, which left Shilpa surprised.

Raj said, “I’ve been following you for the past two years. I have no questions because your videos always answer any doubts or fears I have. You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition, and if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours."

To this, Premanand Maharaj responded, “It’s enough for me that you stay happy. Until the call comes, we won’t leave this world because of a kidney. But I accept your goodwill from the heart."

Shilpa also asked the guru about the practice of chanting 'Radha', to which he shared that it can help her to get rid of her problems.

Raj and Shilpa named in fraud case

The video of the visit comes at a time when Shilpa and Raj are accused of ₹60 crore fraud. They have been charged with allegedly cheating a businessman of over ₹60 crore. According to ANI, the complaint was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who claims the incident took place between 2015 and 2023.

On Thursday, advocate Prashant Patil released a statement to the press on behalf of Shilpa and Raj that read, “My clients have been informed by certain segment of electronic and print media that there is an alleged case registered against my clients at the Economic Offence Wing, Mumbai. At the outset, my clients deny all the allegations against them, which are purely civil in nature and have been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on 04/10/2024.”

The lawyer called the case ‘baseless’ and ‘malicious’, claiming, “The company has already received a liquidation order, which has also been placed before the police department. The concerned Charter accounts have visited the police station for last one year for more than 15 times with all the evidence supporting the claims of my clients. This is nothing but a baseless and malicious case aimed at maligning our clients, and appropriate action is being initiated from our side against the perpetrators.”