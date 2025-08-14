Is Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara getting a sequel? Mohit Suri weighs in

After Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara became a smashing hit and struck a deep chord with audiences, industry watchers and fans alike began speculating whether the film would turn into a full-blown franchise. In Bollywood, a successful film often paves the way for sequels as producers look to capitalise on its popularity. But when it comes to Saiyaara, director Mohit Suri has a different perspective—and it may not be what fans were hoping for. After Saiyaara's success, speculation arose about a sequel. Director Mohit Suri suggests that producer Aditya Chopra prioritise preserving the film’s legacy rather than risking dilution through a follow-up.

Mohit Suri on Saiyaara's sequel

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Mohit said, “It is the producer’s call. I’ve had my fair share of sequels. I wish them all the best” adding, “But I think Adi believes if a film goes into becoming a classic, let us not ruin the magic by creating another sequel.”

While Mohit doesn’t completely rule out the possibility, his words suggest that the makers, especially producer Aditya Chopra, are inclined to preserve the film’s legacy rather than risk diluting its emotional impact with a follow-up.

Mohit is no stranger to making sequels, having directed follow-ups like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain Returns, and Raaz: The Mystery Continues. However, not all of them have replicated the success of their originals. Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2 became major hits, praised for their music and emotional storytelling, with the latter even surpassing the original in popularity. However, Ek Villain Returns and Raaz: The Mystery Continues received mixed responses, both critically and commercially.

Saiyaara's smashing success

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, became a surprise blockbuster starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It shattered records, grossing over ₹500 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing Indian romantic film ever. Despite no traditional promotions, the film went viral through fan engagement and a chart-topping soundtrack. The title song made history by entering Billboard’s global charts. Saiyaara also sparked debate—facing plagiarism claims and industry discussion about star power versus fresh talent. Its organic success and emotional depth redefined Bollywood debuts, proving strong storytelling and music can triumph without big names or marketing hype. It remains 2025’s breakout hit.