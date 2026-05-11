Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh film crosses ₹70 crore; shows dip on 2nd Monday

Salman Khan’s cameo in Raja Shivaji

Salman Khan played a cameo in Raja Shivaji as Jiva Mahala. Riteish told PTI that Salman insisted on being a part of the film, prompting him to craft a role that justified his stardom. “He (Salman) told me one day that he has to be in the movie. I had not thought about it, but he said, you cannot make a movie without me, I've to be part of the film,” explained Riteish, adding, “I told him, give me some time, because if he's coming on screen, then it has to be worth something. People should enjoy it because it's Salman Khan eventually.” He also added, “The character has to be bigger than Salman Khan and at the same time, the fans should enjoy.”