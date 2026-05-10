Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s film stays steady, sails past ₹60 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama is continuing its steady march at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on May 1, sailed past ₹60 crore on day 9. While the film witnessed a minor dip in collections initially, it has remained stable overall, with the Marathi version emerging far stronger than its Hindi counterpart. Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama released on May 1.

Raja Shivaji box office collection According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected ₹5.60 crore net in India on Saturday, taking the domestic total to ₹61.45 crore.

On day 8 (Friday), the film earned ₹3.20 crore net in India. Raja Shivaji had wrapped up its first week with ₹55.85 crore net collection. The historical drama opened to ₹11.35 crore on its first day, followed by an impressive jump over the weekend, collecting ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday.

After witnessing the expected weekday drop in the first week, Raja Shivaji managed to hold its ground at the box office. The film collected ₹5.60 crore on Monday, followed by a further dip to ₹4.90 crore on Tuesday. However, collections stabilised thereafter, with the historical drama earning ₹4.25 crore on Wednesday and ₹4 crore on Thursday.

The film faced box office competition from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din, but the clash had little impact on Raja Shivaji’s performance. While Riteish’s historical drama continued its steady run, Ek Din failed to attract audiences to theatres and struggled at the box office. With the second weekend around the corner, all eyes are now on whether the film can register another jump in collections.