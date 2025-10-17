Rajat Bedi says SRK, Aryan performed Lakshmi Pooja before filming Ba***ds of Bollywood, calls Mannat ‘Buckingham Palace’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made a stunning directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show became a sensation upon release. Rajat Bedi, who made his comeback with the series, recently revealed that before the shoot began, SRK and Aryan performed a Lakshmi Pooja at their office. Rajat Bedi talks about Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, his bond with Aryan Khan.

Rajat Bedi reveals how Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan started The Ba***ds of Bollywood

In a chat with Radio Nasha, Rajat shared that SRK and Aryan commenced shooting after the Lakshmi Pooja at their office. He said, “Before the show started, there was a Lakshmi Pooja in the office, and all the close friends, family members, and those connected with the show were invited. That day, I was watching Shah Rukh and Aryan discuss scenes and everything, and I was wondering how much Aryan has grown up. I was observing their equation.” He further expressed his happiness about working with his son in the series, who served as an assistant director.

He also recalled attending a preview of the series’ trailer at Mannat, organised for friends and family, and said, “Going inside Mannat was like going to Buckingham Palace.” He went on to express his joy over Shah Rukh praising his performance and calling him “Tiger”, just as he used to earlier.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

A satire on the Hindi film industry, the show explores the power struggles within Bollywood and the challenges faced by outsiders trying to remain relevant. It features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, along with Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts. Helmed by Aryan Khan, the show is available to stream on Netflix.

About Rajat Bedi

Rajat essayed the role of Jaraj in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a struggling actor, whose career is destroyed due to a three-year contract. Rajat gained widespread recognition for his performance as Raj Saxena in Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), where he played the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. Over the years, he has appeared in several films, including Rakht, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, International Khiladi, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, and Kranti. He made his return to Bollywood with Aryan’s series after a 17-year hiatus. The actor is yet to announce his next project.