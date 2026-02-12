Rajpal Yadav's lawyer says there's ‘no denying’ Bollywood has helped; opp counsel says he wants bail to attend wedding

The lawyer also claimed that the financier had invested ₹5 crore in a film, which Rajpal had never refused to pay back. “There was a consent decree of ₹5 crore that was later put on execution. The other party to the case refused to receive the money at some point, as mentioned in the order sheet. They rejected the plea, as the matter lingered on, and sought his imprisonment. For the satisfaction of that decree, a punishment of three months’ imprisonment was imposed,” he said. The case, which remains sub judice before the court, is based on the 2012 agreement.

Speaking to the press outside the HC, advocate Bhaskar said, “The opposing party did not reply to our bail plea, which is why we got an adjournment. We requested the court to meet Rajpal in jail and seek instructions from him. The court was adamant about his payment obligations. We want our case heard on the merits. We have filed our bail application on this basis and are expecting a reply by Monday.” He also stated that he tried to speak to Rajpal before the court hearing, but couldn’t, and that he had brought along a ₹50 lakh cheque to today’s hearing.

After Rajpal Yadav ’s bail hearing was adjourned to Monday in the Delhi High Court, his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, spoke to the press. Explaining in detail what happened at the HC on Thursday, the advocate confirmed that Rajpal has received support from numerous celebrities. He also claimed that the financier, Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, had previously rejected payment of ₹5 crore. (Also Read: 'You have gone to jail because…': Rajpal Yadav to remain in jail, HC adjourns bail hearing to Monday )

Bollywood personalities support Rajpal Yadav in hardship Since news broke that Rajpal had surrendered to Tihar Jail in the cheque-bounce case, numerous celebrities have stepped forward to support him. Sonu Sood was among the first to publicly offer his help. Rajpal’s manager and wife, Radha, told the press that actors like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have also offered help.

When asked about it, advocate Bhaskar said, “I will not talk about money, but there is no denying he’s receiving help. I do not want to speak about who has given him how much. People are helping and supporting him; they want to know the truth. We believe no one should be sent to jail for an undertaking. We are ready to deposit money in court; that is not an issue. Let the truth come out.”

During the hearing on Thursday, the court remarked about Rajpal, “You have gone to jail because you didn’t honour your own commitment.” The bail application has been filed, and the financier’s reply is awaited.