IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakhi Sawant says night curfew won't affect her: 'I will be running on the beaches of Goa, enjoying myself'
Rakhi Sawant was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Rakhi Sawant says night curfew won't affect her: 'I will be running on the beaches of Goa, enjoying myself'

  • Rakhi Sawant claims she will roam and run around on the beaches of Goa as night curfew is imposed only in Mumbai. She also opened up on her recent wardrobe malfunction.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:34 AM IST

Rakhi Sawant has said she will enjoy her time in Goa and run on the beaches, when asked for her response to night curfew imposed in Mumbai. Starting Sunday, night curfew has been imposed across Maharashtra. The chief minister's office informed Saturday evening that public places like beaches and gardens will remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am.

Rakhi was coming out of a clinic in Mumbai when the paps spotted her and asked her a few questions. When told a curfew has been imposed, starting 8pm, Rakhi yelled in shock, "Haa! Curfew?" and asked if the cops will nab her right away, since she was out on the streets.

A mediaperson calmed her down saying that the curfew would be imposed from Sunday night, and then said that he was worried how would she return from Goa. Rakhi said, "I won't be coming to the gym, I am going to Goa. And, I will be back on 3rd April. I will roam around on the beaches of Goa."

After being told that the curfew is only in Mumbai, she added, "Mumbai hai na? Mai to aish karungi Goa me jaa ke (It is only Mumbai right? I will enjoy myself in Goa). I will roam around and run on Goa beaches."

In a sweet gesture, she touched her brother's feet before leaving the clinic.

Rakhi also talked about a video of hers that is going viral. It shows Rakhi's blouse tearing down during a ramp walk. "My clothes got torn, I should feel bad, why are you going feeling bad? I must tell you, each artist should get good designers. I am hurt." She was then asked whose fault it was and she said, "Designer ki! (It is the designer's fault)."

Also read: Dia Mirza goes dolphin spotting, takes a dip in the ocean with stepdaughter

Rakhi will be seen on Colors TV show Namak Issk Ka and she posted about it on her Instagram earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rakhi sawant bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik won the reality show Bigg Boss 14
Rubina Dilaik won the reality show Bigg Boss 14
tv

Abhinav Shukla clicks a gorgeous portrait of Rubina Dilaik, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla has shared a beautiful picture of wife, Rubina Dilaik. The husband and wife participated in Bigg Boss 14 together.
READ FULL STORY
Lead actors of Molkki test positive for coronavirus
Lead actors of Molkki test positive for coronavirus
tv

Molkki actors Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan test positive for Covid-19

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Priyal Mahajan tested positive for Covid-19 and has been in home isolation for nine days now. Her Molkki co-star Amar Upadhyay has also tested positive for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP