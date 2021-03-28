Rakhi Sawant says night curfew won't affect her: 'I will be running on the beaches of Goa, enjoying myself'

Rakhi Sawant has said she will enjoy her time in Goa and run on the beaches, when asked for her response to night curfew imposed in Mumbai. Starting Sunday, night curfew has been imposed across Maharashtra. The chief minister's office informed Saturday evening that public places like beaches and gardens will remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am.

Rakhi was coming out of a clinic in Mumbai when the paps spotted her and asked her a few questions. When told a curfew has been imposed, starting 8pm, Rakhi yelled in shock, "Haa! Curfew?" and asked if the cops will nab her right away, since she was out on the streets.

A mediaperson calmed her down saying that the curfew would be imposed from Sunday night, and then said that he was worried how would she return from Goa. Rakhi said, "I won't be coming to the gym, I am going to Goa. And, I will be back on 3rd April. I will roam around on the beaches of Goa."

After being told that the curfew is only in Mumbai, she added, "Mumbai hai na? Mai to aish karungi Goa me jaa ke (It is only Mumbai right? I will enjoy myself in Goa). I will roam around and run on Goa beaches."

In a sweet gesture, she touched her brother's feet before leaving the clinic.

Rakhi also talked about a video of hers that is going viral. It shows Rakhi's blouse tearing down during a ramp walk. "My clothes got torn, I should feel bad, why are you going feeling bad? I must tell you, each artist should get good designers. I am hurt." She was then asked whose fault it was and she said, "Designer ki! (It is the designer's fault)."

Rakhi will be seen on Colors TV show Namak Issk Ka and she posted about it on her Instagram earlier.

