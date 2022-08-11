Raksha Bandan Special! Sonalee Kulkarni wants a ‘Bhabhi’ this year as Rakhi gift

Today, actor Sonalee Kulkarni will miss tying rakhi to her brother Atul Kulkarni as she is in the US currently. However, that does not mean there won’t be any rakhi celebrations for her. “This year we (Atul and I) will be celebrating the festival for the first time, virtually. However, I’m going to meet my cousin who I have missed tying the rakhi for almost five years,” Sonalee shares.

It’s been a tradition for Sonalee to tie rakhi not just to Atul but to her other six cousin-brothers as well. “Between the seven brothers I’m the only sister, so I was pampered a lot and being the eldest one, I even bossed around. They used to sit in a row and I would tie them a rakhi. I miss those days,” she recollects.

As Sonalee mentioned this will be the first time when she won’t be able to tie a rakhi to Atul. “Even when I was shooting, he used to come to my sets. From Pune, he used to travel to Kolhapur or wherever my sets would be. The bond is very special. We never used to get along so much in childhood. There always used to be certain banter. For the last 10 years, things have changed. We are friends now. We share a lot of secrets, I can talk to him about anything and we have each other’s back,” the Mitwaa (2015) actor elaborates.

What is Raksha Bandhan without gifts? Sonalee admits that she is “looking forward” to the gifts. “He has a great fashion sense. So he buys me a nice outfit or bags. I always look forward to what he gives me,” Sonalee divulges. However, this year, Sonalee is eyeing a particular gift from Atul. Ask her what and she quips, “Bhabhi!” She adds, “I want a Bhabhi. I’m looking forward to my brother getting married soon. Hopefully, he finds the right person.”