Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twin in pink-golden outfits for mehendi ceremony. See new pics

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have shared fresh photos from their mehendi ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the couple shared a joint post in which they were seen twinning in pink and golden outfits. The fun pictures also captured some candid moments of the couple. (Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share precious moments from haldi, sangeet, wedding in dreamy new video) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on February 21.

What Rakul Preet, Jackky wore for mehendi ceremony

For the ceremony, Rakul Preet wore a pink, golden and saffron lehenga along with traditional jewellery. Jackky Bhagnani opted for a pink and golden kurta, jacket and trousers. He also wore sunglasses. In the first photo, Jackky wrapped his arms around Rakul Preet as they smiled, looking at each other.

The second photo showed the duo dancing as petals were showered on them while dhols played along. They held each other and posed in the next picture. The last photo showed Rakul Preet smiling while Jackky looked away from the camera.

Rakul Preet, Jackky pen note

Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, "Adding colour to my life (red heart emoji) #mehnditerenaamki. Thank you @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thank you @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn’t have asked for better."

About Rakul and Jackky's wedding

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They looked stunning on their wedding day. Rakul donned a beautiful lehenga, while Jackky chose an ivory chikankari sherwani; both by Tarun Tahiliani. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery. The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol marked their presence at the ceremony.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, as per news agency ANI. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

Rakul and Jackky's upcoming films

Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. Jackky is awaiting the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

